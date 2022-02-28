Superintendent tells parents vaping is serious problem

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — The superintendent of a Mississippi school system is warning parents that vaping with e-cigarettes is becoming a dangerous problem.

Hancock County Superintendent Theresa Merwin talked about vaping in her weekly message on school district happenings, The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported.

People under 21 cannot vape, so all vaping on school grounds is illegal, Merwin said.

Merwin told the newspaper a few students have needed medical attention after vaping.

“This has to stop now before a fatality happens,” the superintendent said in her video.

Any students caught vaping will face expulsion and if the cartridge inside the e-cigarette contains and illegal substance, police will be called, Merwin said.

The problem hasn’t been isolated to high school or even middle school. she said.

“Children mimic what they see and we are experiencing instances in elementary schools as well,” Merwin said.