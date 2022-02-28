ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Belarus sheds neutral status in vote critics call rigged

By YURAS KARMANAU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtTht_0eRarAZf00
1 of 3

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say more than half of the country’s voters approved constitutional reforms that would allow its authoritarian leader to stay in power until 2035 and open the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, while the Belarusian opposition denounced the vote as a sham.

The referendum on the reforms took place Sunday, several days after Belarus’ closest ally Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine. Moscow deployed forces to Belarusian territory weeks earlier under the pretext of joint military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of a devastating attack that began last Thursday.

Belarus’ Central Election Commission said that 65.2% of voters supported the constitutional amendments.

They bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during President Alexander Lukashenko’s tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.

The changes also shed Belarus’ neutral and non-nuclear status, paving the way for closer military ties with Russia. Lukashenko has previously said his country could host Russian nuclear weapons.

According to election officials, only 10.1% voted against the amendments. The voter turnout was reported to be at 78.6%.

Belarusian opposition charged that no one was counting the votes, it was a rigged election.

“It is a betrayal of the country, betrayal of the nation,” opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press from Lithuania, where she has been in exile since August 2020. “In order to hold on to power, Lukashenko held a fake referendum and offered our lands for the Russian troops to invade (Ukraine).”

Tsikhanouskaya said that scraping the clauses about Belarus’ neutral and non-nuclear status was “a threat to all of Europe, because it’s the same as giving matches to a child.”

In 2020, Lukashenko relied on Moscow’s support to survive the largest and the most sustained wave of mass protests in the country’s history. Huge demonstrations rocked the country that year after he was awarded a sixth term in the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West denounced as rigged.

Protesters demanding a new election and Lukashenko’s ouster faced a brutal crackdown from the authorities, with more than 35,000 arrested and thousands beaten. Key opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko’s main contender in the election, left the country amid the clampdown, along with thousands of ordinary Belarusians.

Tsikhnaouskaya urged Belarusians to use the referendum as a pretext for more protests.

“As long as he’s keeping his grip on power with force, we will keep having threats such as foreign troops on our soil or nuclear weapons,” she said.

Hundreds of Belarusians took to the streets Sunday in 15 cities across the country, protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the biggest show of defiance in Belarus in two years.

According to the Viasna human rights center, 726 people were detained over the demonstrations. Some of them were apprehended overnight in their homes.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report from Moscow.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 6

Related
Reuters

Ukraine ready for talks with Russia on neutral status - official

(Reuters) - Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on neutral status regarding NATO, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Friday. “If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we...
POLITICS
Wired

War Is Calling Crypto’s ‘Neutrality’ Into Question

Whose side is cryptocurrency on? If you had asked Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person (or persons) who created the Bitcoin platform in 2008, he/they likely would have rejected the question. The whole point of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin was neutrality—the fact that no government, bank, or entity could prevent you from using it, whether you were paying for a pizza, a forbidden book, or a bag of cocaine.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Lithuania#Kyiv#Ap#Belarusian#Russian
AFP

Boric begins Chile presidency alongside student comrades

Former student leader Gabriel Boric will take on Chile's greatest challenge since the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship when he is sworn in as the youngest president in his country's history on Friday. It is a challenge he will tackle alongside fellow comrades-in-arms who stood beside him in a 2011 student movement that took on outgoing President Sebastian Pinera and exposed the deficiencies of a neoliberal economic model otherwise lauded for its success.
POLITICS
AFP

'Lithuania mania' sweeps Taiwan as China spat sizzles

The tiny handful of Lithuanians living in Taiwan are suddenly in vogue among the island's residents after their small Baltic nation did something Taipei has long staked its identity on: stand up to China. "It's easy for China to bully a small country like Lithuania but it won't be so easy if all democratic countries can stand united," she says.  aw/dhc/ser/oho
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Japan downgrades Q4 GDP on service sector weakness

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's economic rebound was softer than initial estimates in the final quarter of 2021, revised data showed on Wednesday, as the pickup seen in consumer and business spending was weaker than first reported. The downwardly revised growth is bad news for policymakers tasked with keeping...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

German court rules for intel agency against far-right party

BERLIN (AP) — A court ruled Tuesday that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency can designate the Alternative for Germany party as a suspected case of extremism, rejecting a suit by the far-right opposition party. The administrative court in Cologne delivered its ruling in a long-running dispute between Alternative for...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Day 13: Bodies in the street, mass evacuations

A bright blue tarp lies crumpled on the street of the besieged port of Mariupol, two sneakered feet protruding from one end. A man stands atop the remains of a bridge struck by Russian military forces, the former span now a crooked skeleton of bent steel, broken concrete and splintered wood. And a small girl peeks out from under the arm of an older woman, their faces lit yellow by the light of an oil lamp as they huddle in a bomb shelter in Mariupol.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy