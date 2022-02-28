ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Officials Dart and Relocate a Mountain Lion Discovered Under a Porch in Boulder

By Dac Collins
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luf1S_0eRaqyA000
The male cat was tranquilized and relocated to a more remote area. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials successfully removed and relocated a mountain lion from underneath a Boulder porch Sunday afternoon. Cougars are typically seen more frequently in the bustling Front Range town during the wintertime, CPW says. This is the 18th report that the agency has received involving mountain lions in the Boulder area since Jan. 15.

Homeowners living near the intersection of 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue initially reported the mountain lion at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, after they were alerted to the cat’s presence by their dog. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers and animal protection officers from the Boulder Police Department were the first to arrive on scene, according to a CPW news release.

CPW wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar arrived a short time later and tranquilized the mountain lion. Officials pulled it out from under the porch just before 10 a.m. The cat was then relocated and released in a remote part of Larimer County, in the northern part of the state, by 1 p.m. that afternoon.

The mountain lion was a sub-adult male in good condition and it weighed approximately 120 pounds. CPW officials said that mountain lion activity in Boulder “is to be expected” during the winter months. “Increased winter activity is fairly typical as [cougars] follow their prey base down, and particularly the mule deer that move into lower elevations this time of year,” Asnicar explained.

Asnicar said that the agency has received multiple reports of pets in the area being taken by a sub-adult lion in recent weeks. He said there are likely two or more sibling cats behind these disappearances, and that the cougar that was relocated this weekend “may or may not have been one of those cats.” CPW also confirmed on Sunday that the agency has received a total of 18 reports involving mountain lions in Boulder since Jan. 15.

Sightings of mountain lions in Colorado neighborhoods occur beyond the Front Range, and the cats are occasionally spotted by residents living on the west slope of the Rockies as well. In January, a homeowner in Glenwood Springs captured video footage of a cougar eating an elk on his porch, but the cat disappeared into the woods before a wildlife officer with CPW could arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4lEU_0eRaqyA000
CPW wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar removes a cougar from underneath a porch in Boulder before relocating it to a remote area in Larimer County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The state estimates that there are somewhere between 3,000 and 7,000 mountain lions currently living in Colorado. Hunters in the state have traditionally played a major role in managing this population, and they harvested 526 cougars during the 2020-21 lion season.

Four state legislators, all of whom represent districts on the state’s Front Range, attempted to end this management earlier this winter by introducing legislation that would have banned the recreational hunting of bobcats and mountain lions statewide. S.B. 22-031 was immediately met with opposition from a broad coalition of hunting and wildlife conservation groups, however, and by the time the bill received a hearing in front of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, three of the bill’s four sponsors had withdrawn their support. That left State Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Lafayette) as the sole sponsor of the legislation. S.B. 22-031 died in committee on Feb. 3. Lewis was the only “yes” vote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outdoor Life

Video: Canadian Hunting Guide Braves Icy River to Save Deer

Marty Thomas, a 63-year-old hunting guide, recently pulled off a daring rescue of a deer that was trapped in the frozen Kettle River outside Grand Forks, British Columbia. The deer, which wandered onto the ice and fell into the river, was first spotted by bystanders in the area. “I got...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Pennsylvania Ice Fisherman Lucks into a Giant Tiger Muskie on His First Trip to a New Lake

Fortunately, Pennsylvania angler Daniel Salter was using 15-pound test line while ice fishing on Keystone Lake last week. It was Salter’s first time fishing the 950-acre lake, which is located in Armstrong County roughly 35 miles east of Pittsburgh. He was using a tip-up rigged with a small live shiner on a single hook when something much larger than a perch took the bait.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outdoor Life

Rare Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

Terry Nelson was ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, located just north of Minneapolis, when he caught a once-in-a-lifetime panfish. “I thought, ‘What is this? I have never seen anything like this before,’” Nelson told Newsweek. “Then I figured it had to be a sunfish but [I’d] never seen one like this before and I have been fishing my whole life all over the place. This was a first for me.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Lewis, CO
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Outdoor Life

Want to Understand the Corner-Crossing Issue? Listen to These Podcasts from Randy Newberg

Corner-crossing, or the practice of accessing one section of public land from another at the vanishingly small point at which those geometric corners meet, is a wildly contentious issue across the West. It’s also so legally obtuse that most hunters have chosen to look dolefully across the corner post, assuming that they’re shut out from their public land because they’re afraid to violate the airspace (and assumed property rights) of the adjacent private landowner.
RAWLINS, WY
Outdoor Life

Giant Louisiana Crappie Nearly Beats State Record

Early spring is crappie season throughout most of America. It’s when the heavyweight females head for shallow water to spawn, and it usually kicks off first in the Deep South, where the water warms up sooner than in the rest of the country. The fish often are bigger in Dixie, too, as witnessed by the giant, 3.65-pound white crappie caught by Farmerville, Louisiana angler Shane Hodge on Feb. 27. He caught the fish from Bussey Brake, a 2,200-acre reservoir north of Monroe near the Arkansas state line. Hodge’s heavyweight crappie is less than two ounces shy of the state-record 3.8-pound crappie, which was caught in May 2010 by angler Tim Ricca in Lake Verret, near Baton Rouge.
FARMERVILLE, LA
Outdoor Life

SITKA Equinox Turkey Vest Review: Maximum Performance in a Minimalist Build

I’ve hunted with different turkey vests over the years, and all of them typically share the same flaws across the board. If the seat easily stows away on a vest, it’s usually too thin and deflates after sitting for a while. Or if a vest has a thick, comfortable cushion, it’s bulky and terrible for moving undetected. Some vests have loud zippers, Velcro, or buttons, and accessing calls or other gear while you’re trying to remain silent can be just as nerve racking as waiting for that gobbler to step into your shooting lane. Recently, I had the opportunity to test the SITKA Equinox Turkey Vest. While this vest is built for mobile hunting, it’s comfortable enough to wait out the most stubborn gobblers. Like SITKA’s other products, the quality of this vest is designed to last for years of tough hunting.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Cat#Cougars#Cpw News#Cpw Wildlife
Outdoor Life

Virginia Will Finally Allow Sunday Hunting on Public Land

Yes, Virginia, you will finally be able to hunt on Sundays—on both private and public land. Thanks to the passage of SB 8, which permits hunting on public land on Sundays, hunters in the state will be able to take to the field seven days a week going forward. The Virginia General Assembly passed a law permitting hunting on private land on Sundays back in 2014. SB 8 extends Sunday hunting to public land, and the legislation passed today, March 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Best Camo for Turkey Hunting of 2022

One slip-up against a gobbler or hen can turn your turkey hunt into a head-hung walk back to the truck or lodge. Movement is one of the worst things you can do after getting a bird’s attention. Unless you’ve got a bird that’s gobbling its head off and you can pinpoint where he’s at, it’s best to sit stone still. Turkeys are skittish enough, and sometimes they’ll spook even when you do everything right. But if a turkey does spot you, chances are he’ll be gone. That’s why having the best camo for turkey hunting is important for staying hidden when you’re chasing wary spring gobblers.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Video: Colorado Angler Catches a Trout While Stuck in I-70 Traffic

Dylan Hayes was one of many Coloradans stuck in a traffic jam on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon last weekend. While he was parked in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a bridge, the Colorado River beckoned from below. Hayes clearly had some time to kill, and he happened to be a fishing rod stashed in the back of his truck. So he stepped out of the vehicle and wet a line.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

British Columbia’s Mega Mine Gold Rush Threatens Wilderness, Salmon, and the Outdoor Lifestyle in Southeast Alaska

Legendary outdoorsman Bruce Johnstone was born in the early 20th century and lived out much of his life on the Unuk River, which drains into what is now Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan. (“Unuk” comes from the Tlingit word “Jòonax,” which means “Revealed in a Dream”). Johnstone traveled far and wide over glaciers and mountains surrounding the Unuk chasing dreams of gold. In the early 1930s, he and his brother Jack established a rough prospecting camp on a feeder creek of the Unuk. Soon after, a mysterious creature began stalking the two men. The creature remained hidden in the darkness or brush and would let out terrible groans unlike anything the experienced woodsmen had ever heard.
INDUSTRY
Outdoor Life

If the Delaware Water Gap Is Designated as the Country’s Newest National Park, What Does That Mean for Hunters?

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is one of the most popular outdoor destinations for sportsmen on the East Coast. Managed by the National Park Service, the National Recreation Area straddling Pennsylvania and New Jersey provides access to roughly 70,000 acres of huntable public land, along with 40 miles of fishable riverfront. The area is also extremely popular with hikers, paddlers, photographers, and weekend explorers from nearby cities, and it sees nearly as many visitors as Yellowstone National Park each year. And partly because there are no national parks located between Acadia (more than 500 miles to the north) and Shenandoah (more than 250 miles to the south), an effort is underway to re-designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a National Park and Preserve.
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
Outdoor Life

You Know What Sound Spooks Deer More Than Wolf or Coyote Howls? Your Voice

We are the most effective predator walking the woods today, and from the perspective of whitetail deer, we are far and away the most feared. This might be common knowledge for most seasoned hunters, but new research out of Georgia makes this fact abundantly clear. The recently published study shows that the sound of people talking is much more likely to spook deer than the sound of any other predator, including wolves, coyotes, dogs, and cougars.
WILDLIFE
Outdoor Life

This 17-Pound Bass Is the Biggest Largemouth Caught in Texas in 30 Years

As we reported last month, bass fishing for giant Texas largemouths has been hot this year. Yes, they say everything is bigger in Texas, but thanks to the wildly popular ShareLunker program, bass fishing tops that list. Just last week, Oklahoma fisherman Brodey Davis caught a 17.06-pound bass that is likely, according to state officials, the biggest bass caught and officially weighed in the Lone Star State in the last 30 years. It’s exceeded only by Barry St. Clair’s 18.8-pound Lake Fork largemouth caught in 1992. Davis of Tuttle, Oklahoma, drove to 19,000-acre O.H. Ivie Reservoir, located east of San Angelo, with big bass on his mind.
TEXAS STATE
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
374
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy