It’s the most wonderful time of the year – not Christmas, but cherry blossom season; a time when we all lose our minds for pretty sprigs of sakura brightening up the city. Although the flower doesn’t usually bloom until late March or April, it’s made an early appearance in London this year in places like Clissold Park. If you’ve been out and about lately, you’ll have noticed the wintry barrenness of some of our trees is starting to be replaced by pastel-pink petals, quietly reminding us that spring is just around the corner.

LIFESTYLE ・ 16 HOURS AGO