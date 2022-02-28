ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Viewers Choice Awards

WWAY NewsChannel 3
 8 days ago

Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see...

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

WASHINGTON/LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn't 'tenable'

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland's proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland's proposal was "tenable," just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force's Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viewers Choice#Smartphone App
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, NC
City
Leland, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy