This “SONAR highlight reel” hits data highlights/trends in truckload, intermodal and maritime in 2-3 pages for each mode. The truckload market (pages 2-6) is finally showing signs of easing as rejections have continued to decline throughout February. Accepted tender volumes continue to outpace year-ago levels, despite difficult comps. The decline in rejections can largely be attributed to contracts being repriced higher and capacity entering the market, though constraints are still prevalent. Spot rates have yet to retreat significantly from recent highs even with rejection rates pulling back.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO