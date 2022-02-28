ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Senate passes bill ending gun license requirement

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate has passed a Republican-backed bill that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public, thereby eliminating a current background check requirement.

Democrats said the measure would fuel gun deaths and proposed an amendment that would expand background check requirements, but the GOP-controlled Senate defeated it.

The bill passed along party lines Monday and now goes to the House. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has backed the revocation, saying residents should have their constitutional rights protected and be able to protect themselves amid a spike in violent crime.

According to Stateline, more than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

