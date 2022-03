ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The man charged in a Valentine’s Day crash that killed two mothers and their two daughters pleaded guilty Monday afternoon. Elijah Henderson entered a guilty plea to four counts of involuntary manslaughter during the hearing rather than taking the case to trial. The judge then sentenced Henderson to 10 years in prison for each count, with the sentences running concurrently. Prosecutors were asking for a sentence of 10 years.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO