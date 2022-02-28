Guns now cause more trauma-related deaths than car accidents

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — The body of a 14-year-old Victorville girl has been found in an abandoned vehicle near a Home Depot in Victorville, authorities said Tuesday. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were sent Monday morning to check on a report of a possibly deceased person in a field west of Home Depot, 15655 Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville. The deputies found a girl’s body in an abandoned vehicle, and from her fingerprints identified her as 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson. (credit: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department) Genevieve, who had run away in 2020 from a group home in the Riverside County community of Calimesa, had been reported missing on Feb. 25, authorities said. The investigation determined Genevieve had been living in the abandoned vehicle with a friend. The San Bernardino County coroner will determine a cause of death for Genevieve. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released. Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.

