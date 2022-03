Tornado drill is scheduled March 8th

Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte said this week that the February weather can be summed up with four words, “more of the same.” Junction City area weather for February was warmer than normal and drier than normal. In fact it was the ninth consecutive month with above average temperatures and the fourth consecutive month of below average precipitation. Add all of this together and you get a very disturbing trend!

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO