For years, Americans have coveted a performance pickup, the Ford Ranger Raptor, that has only been available in places like Europe. But that’s set to change. The 2023 Ranger Raptor is the second generation of a rowdy mid-size pickup, and will be available in the US for the first time sometime next year. This is the third performance truck sporting a Raptor badge made available in America, slotted below the F-150 Raptor pickup and alongside the Bronco Raptor SUV.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO