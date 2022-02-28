Under fire in Ukraine: ‘I just wanted to bake a birthday cake for my child’

Today was my son’s birthday. He is 16. He wanted a party with friends and his favourite cake from the local bakery – the super chocolate one – like any other child.

But last night, like the previous ones, he slept on the bathroom floor, because this is the safest place in our apartment – and it is definitely more convenient than the dark basement of our apartment building or on the steps of the subway.

My day started at 7am. It was the first day in the last five when I had been able to fall asleep and I woke up not from the sounds of an explosion, but just like all normal people on this planet.

While my son was still sleeping, I tried to contact my elderly sick parents who live in a suburb occupied by the Russian invaders . Due to a damaged electrical substation, there has been no electricity there and poor mobile connection for five days. Shops and pharmacies are closed.

It is almost impossible to escape from there without risk of being injured because of the constant shooting on the Kharkiv ring road .

There are already checkpoints where Russian troops only let the locals leave in the direction of Belgorod, a border town where Russian propaganda TV cameras are looking forward to filming “rescued” Ukrainian refugees.

I had hoped that after the Ukrainian army and self-defence forces succeeded in repelling the attack on Kharkiv, my parents would be able to join relatives in a safer zone of the region.

The cake was dry and flat as a pancake after the explosions. Photograph: Natalie Slyusar

But they can’t. Armed “liberators” are still there, although it’s already quite clear that all they might liberate Ukrainians from is the normal and comfortable life in our own country that we had before.

After making sure that my mother was feeling better and because there had been no explosions yet, I decided to fulfil the promise I’d given my son: a chocolate cake.

We took four eggs, flour, sugar and started mixing, following a recipe from the internet.

The cake was already in the oven when my husband cried: “Hurry for cover! Air raid siren! Planes are flying from Belgorod! Turn off the electrical devices, fast!”

We grabbed our phones and ran.

The explosions hit our new house, the yard, the car park.

It’s really hard to define how long it lasted, probably not long. But by the time it was over and we had got back home, the fluffy cake had turned into a terrible flat, dry brown pancake.

I sat down on the chair and began to cry for the first time. My husband tried to comfort me, suspecting that I was frightened.

“I’m not scared, no! I just wanted to bake a birthday cake for my child in the middle of this hell! I can’t bake him a cake, you know, I’m unable to do it! How the fuck could this happen? Why can’t my son have his happy and sweet 16?”

In regular life, tears are not really my thing at all: I’m much more tough stone than an emotional person.

But today I gave up. While my husband went to inspect the damage to the car, I was pondering about how and where I could get a chocolate cake.

After all, the candles were waiting.

I hugged my son: “Sweetie, you know, I did not want a birthday like this for you. The cake is ruined. I’m sorry.”

“I understand everything, mum, that’s fine,” he said. “We’ll buy one when it’s all over. I’ll become a lawyer and sue them in The Hague, you’ll see. All is well, honestly.”

By then, people across Kharkiv were posting disturbing videos of explosions in our and other parts of the city: broken windows cluster bombs sticking out of the sidewalks .

My husband came in with the news and said that we would have to take doors off our furniture to board up the windows, to protect ourselves from flying glass. We only finished renovating our apartment last year, but I knew I had to pull myself together.

“Get it together. We need a plan B,” I told myself, taking out the remaining butter and cocoa. “There is no Russian warship that can stop me, a Ukrainian, from making a birthday cake for my child. So, be sure – we will definitely win.”

Natalie Slyusar is an entrepreneur and civil society activist in Kharkiv