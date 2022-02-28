ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farrah Abraham defends letting her 13-year-old daughter get a septum piercing

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCsA8_0eRapLDE00

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is defending her 13-year-old daughter ’s septum piercing .

In honour of becoming a teenager, Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, decided to get a nose piercing. “I am so happy with how it turned out!” Sophia wrote in a recent Instagram post , along with a video of herself getting the piercing. “I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!”

Abraham, 30, has shown her support for her daughter’s new ring in a recent video sent to TMZ . When describing why she allowed Sophia to get the piercing, Abraham expressed how different her and her daughter were at the age of 13.

“I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13,” she explained. “Sophia is the first in my family to get a septum piercing, and especially at 13.”

“It might be the cool mom in me or just the loving parent, but I would rather it be by a professional, sanitised and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection,” Abraham added.

Abrham noted that even though she wasn’t entirely “for” the piercing, she was “shocked” to see how Sophia handled getting it even “better than her COVID shot.”

She then spoke directly to “those who might feel it’s inappropriate” that Sophia got her nose pierced, acknowledging that it was all “professionally” and “legally” done.

“We abided by the law,” she explained “I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases.”

“So congratulations to Sophia,” she concluded. “I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her. If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too. I don’t know if I’ll ever be down for a tattoo, but I’m happy to support her on her birthday.”

Previously, Abraham has opened up about her relationship with her daughter. Speaking to E! News last June, she emphasised how important it is for her to be there for Sophia.

“We have all sorts of talks in this household and I support my daughter with her hair colouring and being creative, of course,” Abraham said. “She takes piano lessons. She does sign language, but I keep my daughter real close because I don’t want her growing up too old.”

However, on social media, Abraham said that she’s received some criticism about the ways in which she’s raising her child. But, as a busy single mother, she doesn’t let the online hate get under her skin.

“I’m a one-man band and I take on so many companies and so much work and so much that I love the life I live,” she explained. “I don’t think negative comments are real and if brands can’t handle talented people with negative comments, well then, I don’t have to work with them.”

In 2008, Abraham was featured on 16 and Pregnant , as she discussed her life as a new mom at the time. During an episode , viewers also discovered that Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, unfortunately died in a car accident in December 2008, a month before his daughter was born.

