Red Hot Chili Peppers share support for Ukraine amid Russia invasion

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers have expressed their support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion of the country by Russia .

Posting to Instagram, the group shared photos from 2016 showing its members with Ukrainian model and stylist Nadiia Shapoval, once described by Vogue as “the coolest woman in Kyiv”.

They added heart emojis in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and the Ukrainian flag itself.

Responding to the band’s post on her own Instagram Stories, Shapoval wrote: “I feel forever your support. Thank you, friend.”

She added: “Ukraine will be cooler than ever. Thank you for your support.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens in the early hours of Thursday morning on 24 February.

Over the weekend, heavy airstrikes and fierce fighting on the ground continued across the cities of northern and eastern Ukraine , with reports that Russia had severely underestimated the resistance that would be shown.

The invasion has prompted outrage and condemnation across the globe, with many world leaders announcing sanctions on Russia in response.

It has also sparked a mass response from many high-profile members and organisations in the arts community .

Bodies including the Eurovision Song Contest, the Ukrainian Film Academy and London’s Royal Opera House have all severed ties with Russia-affiliated or Putin-supporting arts figures.

Read more here .

