ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Oregon needs a public accounting of its climate risk

By Nancy Friel
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJsUJ_0eRapAVF00 Nancy Friel: Making the state Treasury's investments transparent will provide information citizens need.

I support the passage of HB 4115, the Treasury Transparency Bill, which if passed will impact retirees and communities across the state. Frightening extreme weather events have focused my attention on how Oregon is addressing climate change.

The bad news: Of the $140 billion Treasury funds, a majority of which are PERS funds, an unknown portion are invested in fossil fuels. HB 4115 will require an annual public accounting of investments and a climate-risk assessment conducted by the Treasury.

As a retiree, I know that PERS members rely on prudent investment of their pensions to provide adequate income to live and contribute to their communities. Fossil-fuel investments are high risk, earning below-market returns. With the shift towards renewable energy, fossil-fuel companies will lose value as stranded assets pile up. HB 4115 will allow PERS members to see if their pension funds are being squandered by investment in low-return, potentially worthless assets.

HB 4115 is good governance. How can citizens trust an agency that does not provide full transparency? It should not be hard for taxpayers to find out how their tax dollars are being invested. Trust in government is essential for fully functioning participatory democracy. Making the Treasury's investments transparent will provide the information citizens need to effectively engage with their representatives.

HB 4115 is a crucial first step towards empowering citizens to advocate for Oregon to invest in line with its values. Through bold climate-action policies, Oregon centers its values on safeguarding citizens and natural resources. If Oregon's investments enable fossil fuel company operations to continue or expand, Oregon is enabling climate destruction and denying justice to impacted communities.

To promote a safe, secure and prosperous future, Oregon Legislature must pass HB 4115.

Nancy Friel is a resident of unincorporated Clackamas County near Happy Valley.

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Opinion: Why Utah needs to unleash its income tax funds

By any measure, Utah has the strongest economy in the nation. With an unemployment rate below 2%, a healthy rainy day fund and stellar credit, Utah lawmakers should have plenty of tax revenue to cover all our current needs and invest in our long-term prosperity. We do but we don’t....
UTAH STATE
Portland Tribune

Our Opinion: Meeting the challenge, building robust recovery for all Oregonians

The agenda for the 2022 legislative session focuses on small businesses, the housing crisis and supporting schools. Over the last two years, working people have kept Oregon and the rest of the country up and running, making sacrifices in the face of much uncertainty. But during the pandemic, it's the wealthiest families in the U.S. who have doubled their wealth, benefiting while working families have struggled.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

OPINION: It's time to allow self-serve gas option in Oregon

Lawmakers should support effort to allow stations, many of which face staffing shortages, to allow drivers to pump their own gas. My brother and I run a fourth-generation, family-owned Oregon fuel business called Bretthauer Oil. We operate a number of fuel stations, including in Washington County as well as farther south in McMinnville and Newberg. Every day, we work hard to provide for our communities, employees and families, and we do whatever it takes to keep our customers moving.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Our Opinion: Oregonians deserve safer neighborhoods

GOP legislative leaders will put the focus on law enforcement spending during this session. Early in the morning on Sept. 24 last year, Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez walked into the Silver Dollar Pizza Co. after finishing his shift at McMenamins Blue Moon Tavern and Grill in Northwest Portland. Shortly after, he was fatally shot by a stray bullet.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Wilsonville Spokesman

OPINION: Oregon should move to cleaner, renewable diesel fuel

Bipartisan legislation could reduce diesel emissions 60%, with safeguards against price spikes and fuel shortages.Our Oregon environment is in crisis. It doesn't take a scientist to recognize our state is changing. Climate experts believe we are close to a point where our efforts will have exponentially less benefit because of the damage already done. We must recognize a universal truth: Actions drive consequences. Industrialization, global trade and population growth have negatively impacted the sensitive ecosystems that we are dependent upon. Absent direct action, soon our air will become increasingly hostile, our lands increasingly barren and our seas increasingly lifeless —...
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Portland Tribune

Oregon overtime bill to stay alive for 2022 session

SALEM — A proposal to require higher overtime wages for Oregon farmworkers will remain in play for the rest of the 2022 legislative session. The House Business and Labor Committee has voted 7-4 to refer House Bill 4002 to the House Revenue Committee, which isn't subject to legislative deadlines that cull proposed legislation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Public Accounting#Climate Change#Treasury#Hb 4115#Pers
Portland Tribune

Oregonians sour on legislative hope despite sweet economic news

Survey shows more pessimism than a decade ago when unemployment was higher amid the recovery to the Great Recession. The state Legislature is awash in cash. Oregon's COVID cases are among the lowest in the nation. And yet just 31% of Oregonians are optimistic that the short session of the Legislature underway now will make significant progress on the key issues facing Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon Governor: 'We have to move quickly' on jobs plan, housing

Brown and leaders weigh in after 2022 legislative session ends early, spends $1.5 billion more for programs. Now that Oregon lawmakers have approved an additional $1.5 billion for spending on priorities such as job training, housing and child care, Gov. Kate Brown says it's time for state agencies to get that money out to where it is needed now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Yale Daily News

Updated Yale Climate Opinion Maps reveal city’s climate priorities

Yale researchers have found that 75 percent of adults in New Haven’s 3rd Congressional District believe that climate change is happening, a higher mark than the 72 percent of Americans that believe in its existence. The Yale Program on Climate Change Communications, or YPCCC, updated its Climate Opinion Maps,...
Portland Tribune

Gov. Brown praises approval of her job training plan

Future Ready Oregon, with its $200 million price tag, clears the House as the 2022 session winds down. Gov. Kate Brown has praised legislative approval of her $200 million job training plan known as Future Ready Oregon. The plan in Senate Bill 1545 focuses on future jobs in health care,...
Portland Tribune

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues. The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1.
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Libra Forde for Clackamas County commissioner

Jenny Koll: Candidate knows challenges we face - wildfires, public safety, secure housing, access to public transportation. I am enthusiastic about Libra Forde running for Clackamas County Commissioner Position #2. When I think about the kind of leader who will help in improving the quality of life for all Clackamas County residents, Libra is the one to lead this charge.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Opinion: Clackamas free clinic underscores need for reform

Gary Sinnen: Our health care 'system' leaves significant numbers of our citizens unable to access care.Thank you for last month's wonderful article in the "Neighbors" section about Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine. It was heartwarming to read about the lifesaving benefits these health care heroes and their supporters bring to the medically underserved in our community, and also know what they are doing to help train the next generation of medical service providers. The article also underscores how government medical programs fail to fill the gaps in our private-market employer-based health care "system" that leaves significant numbers of our citizens —...
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Portland Tribune

Votes near for overtime agriculture bill

The controversial farm work bill clears a critical Oregon legislative committee on a party-line vote. A bill that would end Oregon's agricultural overtime exemption will be voted on by the full House and Senate after passing a final legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved House Bill...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
16
Followers
983
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy