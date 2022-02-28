ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gervais, OR

Walter named to national board

By Justin Much
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Bauman's head cider maker tapped for the American Cider Association board of directors.

Bauman's Cider Company announced that its owner, Christine Walter, has been named to the board of the American Cider Association.

The American Cider Association is an organization with a mission to help grow a diverse and successful U.S. cider industry by providing resources and services to its members and advocating on their behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39I7eP_0eRap5Ar00

Bauman's Cider is an internationally award-winning cidery founded in 2016 by Walter on her family's century-old farm in Gervais. She said she was happy to be elected to the national board.

"I ran for this board position for many reasons: I'm passionate about the cider industry in America. I love cider people, I love the strong community among the makers and I love advancing our beloved beverage," Walter said. "In addition, the ACA is doing some incredibly important work with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion and I want to help continue this charge. As a female cider maker/business owner, I hope that I can be an example to anyone who hasn't always felt that a door was open to them. Being in an industry where every person feels like they can come and participate, as well as ask for help and receive it with kindness, is worth putting in our efforts.

"I can't wait to serve the community and industry on the ACA board, and I welcome ideas about how we can do better and be better."

