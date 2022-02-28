ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

United Center to go mask optional, but will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

By Larry Hawley
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9aNR_0eRaouH000

CHICAGO — As Illinois and the city of Chicago drop their mask mandate for most indoor places, the United Center is also updating its policies when it comes to events held at the venue.

Illinois COVID-19 mask mandate lifted Monday for most indoor spaces

On Monday, the home of the Blackhawks and Bulls announced it will allow fans to either present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission to the venue. Since early January, only fans who were vaccinated were allowed to attend events.

The United Center has also made masks optional whereas before they were required to be worn except when eating and drinking.

These new guidelines will first go into effect on March 3 when the Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers. The first Bulls’ game with the updated rules is the next night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

R & B group New Edition headline the first concert with these new COVID-19 rules on March 5.

Pritzker: Illinois school mask mandate being lifted on Monday

The United Center has had no capacity limits for fans during the Blackhawks & Bulls 2021-2022 seasons, which was a definite change from 2020 and early 2021. In the reduced season for each team, only a few fans were allowed into games in May as the conclusion of their regular season.

It’s been almost two years since the venue hosted the two biggest events in the city before the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down the city. On March 10, 2020, the Bulls defeated the Cavaliers in their final game before NBA shutdown their season the next night.

March 11, 2020 was the last event at the United Center with no restrictions as the Blackhawks defeated the Sharks before the NHL shutdown the next day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest Rockford man during drug raid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Gang Crime Unit arrested Aaron Alexander, 30, on Friday as part of a narcotics raid on Cunningham Street. According to police, Alexander was arrested during a search warrant of a home in the 1000 block of Cunningham at 9:50 a.m. Detectives reported finding a loaded gun, Ecstasy, crack cocaine, cannabis, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nhl#Nba#The United Center#Unitedcenter#Hawleysports#Blackhawks#Edmonton#Bulls#New Edition#The Blackhawks Bulls#Cavaliers#Sharks#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in Rockford pedestrian car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old woman was killed in a pedestrian crash on Rockford’s East Side early Sunday morning. Police said that all lanes of State Street between New Towne Drive and Easton Parkway were closed just after 12:30 a.m. after she was struck by a car in the 5300 block of E. State […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere man fires gun during foot chase with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested Carlos Escobar-Alzamora, 26, of Belvidere on Saturday after he reportedly ran from officers during a traffic stop and fired a weapon. According to police, deputies stopped a vehicle at 12th Avenue and 7th Street at 7:58 p.m. During the stop, police said Escobar-Alzamora got out […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit apartment building burns in arson fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A fire at a Beloit apartment complex is now considered arson. It happened early Wednesday morning at a five-unit building on the 1800 block of Sixth Street, not far from Beloit Memorial Hospital. Officials said that the fire was started in an area accessible from an unlocked exterior door. Six people […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Putin bans “Fake News” about invasion

RUSSIA (WTVO) — Independent media in Russia are struggling for survival after Vladimir Putin signed a law banning “fake news” about the invasion. Putin signed a new law cracking down independent new agencies. It could mean up to 15 years in prison for anything Putin considers “fake information.” A slew of media outlets announced that […]
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2nd set of free COVID-19 tests now available

(WTVO) — Residents can now order more free COVID-19 tests from the federal government. The United States Postal Service website will not let people place two separate orders. Each order has four tests inside. For those that have already ordered their first set of tests, a second one can be ordered as well. There is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy