ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Capitol Police to reinstall fence for State of the Union address

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
FOX40
FOX40
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGCWT_0eRaooDs00

( The Hill ) — The fence around the Capitol building will go back up for President Joe Biden ’s State of the Union address this week.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger announced on Sunday that an inner-perimeter fence will be installed around the Capitol for Tuesday’s address.

He said the decision to resurrect the fence was made “out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service.”

California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road

“Our Department’s mission to protect the United States Congress, the Capitol, and the legislative process remains unwavering,” Manger said in a statement . “In light of the upcoming State of the Union Address, and the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks, we have been working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners on a security plan to prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress.”

Authorities are beefing up security amid reports of disruptive truck convoys potentially arriving in Washington . Truckers recently closed off parts of Ottawa for weeks to demonstrate against COVID-19 mandates, a protest that resonated within conservative circles in the U.S.

Capitol Police announced earlier this month that agencies were “aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union” and were planning for extra security. The agency said at the time that resurrecting the fence around the Capitol building remained an option, but emphasized that a decision had not been made.

On Wednesday, the National Guard announced that as many as 700 members will be available to help local D.C. authorities manage demonstrations through March 7.

‘We’ll do it again’: Trump announces third run for presidency during CPAC

A number of roads in the nation’s capital will be closed for Tuesday’s address, according to Capitol Police, who noted the closures were the same as past years and “not related to the potential truck and vehicle convoys.”

Fencing surrounded the Capitol building after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and was reinstalled before the September rally supporting individuals charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. White House adviser Cedric Richmond said the speech will lay out the president’s plans for 2022 while outlining the challenges the administration met in its first year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Police: 2 found dead inside South Sacramento house

The Latest – Monday, March 7: Sacramento police said the two people inside the home were a married couple. According to police, they had received a call from a man who said he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself next. Their identities have not been released. Original Story Below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Motorcyclist dies in highway pursuit in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after a head-on collision during a highway chase in Murphys on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.   At around 6:25 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said an officer noticed a motorcycle ignore a stop sign and ride right through it. The officer tried to stop the motorcycle, […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cedric Richmond
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Washington Dc#The National Guard
Fox News

Reporters call out Associated Press reporter for ending White House press briefing early

Reporters were caught in a tense debate after the conclusion of Monday’s White House press briefing. After less than 45 minutes of questioning, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak appeared to call an end to the briefing for White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Reporters in the back, however, criticized the decision for ignoring questions and prioritizing more establishment media outlets.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy