ROCKINGHAM — Lonnie F. McCaskill III was born Sept. 29, 1946 in Rockingham to the late Lonnie F. McCaskill Jr. and the late Peggy C. McCaskill. He lived his whole life in Rockingham.

Lonnie was preceeded in death by his parents; his half-brother, Fred J. Harrison III; and his stepdaughter, Candace Collins-Grant.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl K. McCaskill; his son, Lonnie F. McCaskill IV and wife Amy and granddaughters Haylee and Finlee of Rockingham; stepsons, Patrick Collins and wife Crystal and step-granchildren Skyler, Knox and Jett of Rockingham, and Ryan Collins and wife Sarah and step-grandchildren Alexis and Keegan of Farmville; as well as step-granddaughters, Jada Collins and Sevin Gunter of Rockingham.

Lonnie graduated from Rockingham High School in the class of 1964. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1966-1970. He attended Appalachian State University and graduated with a BS in Business Administration in 1973.

Lonnie was a business man for many years in Moore and Richmond Counties. He retired from the State of North Carolina as a probation/parole officer after 18 years of service.

Lonnie was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, where he held almost every position in the church over the years and was a Chancellor Choir member since 1995.

Lonnie was very active with the Boy Scouts of America, joining Troop 149 at the First United Methodist Church at age 11. He served as Scout Master of Troop 297 for 18 years, earned the Silver Beaver Award, and was awarded Scout Master of the Year three times.

Lonnie was very proud of his Scottish heritage. He was commissioner of Clan McLeod for North Carolina, belonged to the St. Andrew's Society of North Carolina, and was a Knights Templar of the Priory of St. Thomas a' Beckett.

A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Allen Bingham and Dr. Allison Farrah officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the McCaskill family.