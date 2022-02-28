ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tears For Fears New Album: Tipping Point

By Mike O'Brian
Cover picture for the articleRoland Orzabal and Curt Smith are back together, spent time in the recording studio and as a result, Tears...

