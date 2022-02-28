Tears For Fears New Album: Tipping Point

It doesn’t matter how many times I see Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde perform this song, it never gets old. They took the stage at the ACM Awards last night to duet their country heartbreaker and current single, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” and it was easily one of the highlights. As co-writers on the song, they became fast friends after working together on it and both undoubtedly have a very bright future of mainstream country music (thank the Lord). Carly […]
