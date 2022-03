Photoshop hasn't always been so powerful when it comes to features. This is how difficult it was to edit photos with no layers, styles, and only one undo back then. Many moons ago, Adobe Photoshop had fewer features than it does today. The first incarnations of the editing software couldn't even use layers or styles. These limitations may sound hard to believe today, but it's what many retouchers starting off had at their disposal. One of these retouchers was Colin Smith of VideoRevealed who recently recounted his experiences of using the program back in the 1990s.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO