Male-Targeted Canned Cocktails

The Hurricane is potable proof that necessity is, indeed, the mother of invention. When faced with a glut of rum in the 1940s, New Orleans bar owner Benson “Pat” O’Brien came up with a brilliant solution: design a rum-heavy cocktail. It worked; the Hurricane—named for the glass in which it was served, which resembled a hurricane lamp—was a hit. Originally a mix of four ounces of rum, passion fruit syrup and lemon juice, the cocktail was bastardized with sweet-sugary mixes over the years. But our take on the classic version is fruity, tart and refreshing. It’s perfect for a hot summer day or anytime, really.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO