Guy Fieri is fast becoming more than a celebrity chef, restaurant owner and television host. He’s the face of the Food Network. He’s a living symbol of low-brow mass culture and the presumptions and baggage we place on it. He’s the king of Donkey sauce. He’s a beloved LGBTQ icon. (No, he actually really is, having performed more than a 101 same-sex weddings in Miami in honor of his late sister, a lesbian). He’s a mood, and fashion icon, a meme machine and a lifestyle.

