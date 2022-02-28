Egypt considers gradual price increase of subsidised bread -minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt is considering a gradual price increase of subsidised bread without affecting the most vulnerable, supply minister Ali Moselhy said in an interview with a local television station on Monday.

The bread price last changed in 1988, when it was set at the current 0.05 Egyptian pound ($0.0032) per loaf. Any changes to the subsidy programme are highly sensitive in Egypt.

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)