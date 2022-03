Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison if she is convicted on drug charges in Russia. When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, professional basketball players abroad tweeted out to let fans know they were safely removed from conflict. Still, there are prominent female basketball players who remain in Russia, which has become more contentious as American and Russian relations worsen as the conflict intensifies.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO