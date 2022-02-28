8 of the greatest risk factors for heart disease

Dignity Health’s new research study aims to prevent one of the country’s greatest killers: heart disease. According to a Dignity Health spokesperson, the study uses DNA testing to identify risk on a genetic level, and it is expected to run for 10 years. The study also considers lifestyle and pre-existing health conditions to measure the risk assessment. The first two years of the research study will consist of DNA evaluation to establish the participant’s risk of heart disease. The next eight years include annual checks that focus on heart health, lifestyle changes and whether the participant engaged in preventive treatment.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO