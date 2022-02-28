ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Nebraska Restaurant Lands On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

By Hannah DeRuyter
 8 days ago
Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet , pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

One Nebraska restaurant had a pasta dish make the list:

  • No. 51: Rigatoni Bolognese at Dante in Omaha

Here is what the report had to say about the Rigatoni Bolognese at Dante:

"Omaha doesn't have the same Italian-American cred as places like New York, Boston and New Jersey. But the city has long been home to generations of Italian-Americans who have opened restaurants and exposed locals to their tomato- and meat-infused pasta specialties like Bolognese. The classic meat sauce is beloved in the city and is found all over the place. The best version, however, comes from Dante, the city's only restaurant that specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan pies and rustic Italian cuisine. Chef-owner Nick Strawhecker 's version of the sauce features a rich blend of beef and pork ragu mixed with perfectly al dente rigatoni and a thick sprinkling of Grana Padano cheese."

To see some of the best restaurants for pasta in the country, click here .

Comments / 1

 

