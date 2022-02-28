ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boomer is done with Julius Randle: 'It looks to me like he does not want to be here'

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
 8 days ago

Julius Randle had his second straight rough game out of the All-Star break, shooting 4-for-13 from the field in Sunday’s loss after making just two of his 15 shots from the floor in Friday’s loss to the Heat.

But what’s worse, Randle was once again seen showing little movement or effort on the defensive end during some plays against the Sixers on Sunday, particularly getting burned on pick-and-roll plays involving James Harden and Joel Embiid.

Prior to the All-Star break, Randle had been playing better and showing more tempo in his game, averaging 23.4 points on 45 percent shooting in a 13-game span. But with some bad habits from earlier in the season appearing to resurface at times on Sunday, Boomer has had it with the Randle era in New York.

“It’s a problem,” Boomer said during Monday’s show. “Knicks fans who see the game know that he is loafing on defense, is throwing the ball away, and he’s gonna have a triple-double every other night, but the fact of the matter is, the effort is not there. You can see it.”

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has consistently voiced his support for Randle, who has taken a dramatic step back from last year’s Most Improved Player campaign, and Boomer doesn’t see much changing on that front, and it has to come from Randle himself.

“I hold him accountable for it,” Boomer said. “You think Thibodeau is gonna bring him in and start screaming at him? You don’t do that in the NBA.

“I wonder if they go watch the tape with him and go ‘What is this, Julius? What are you doing?’”

Recent reports have suggested that Knicks executive vice president William “World Wide Wes” Wesley has privately placed some of the blame on Thibodeau for the team’s struggles this season, but Boomer wants to see the team’s supposed on-court leader hold the brunt of that scrutiny.

“‘We gave you a hell of a contract. How about you go out there and play like you played last year?’” It looks to me like Julius Randle does not want to be here all of a sudden,” Boomer said. “This whole body language thing, the lack of effort on defense…throwing the ball away, the thumbs down to the fans, I’m done.”

New York City, NY
