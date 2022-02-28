Three Missouri Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

Photo: Getty Images

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet , pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

Three Missouri restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list:

No. 25: Pistachio Ravioli at Pastaria in St. Louis

No. 46: Scampi alla Livornese at Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City

No. 94: Fettuccine with Duck Confit at Tony's in St. Louis

Here is what the report had to say about the Pistachio Ravioli at Pastaria:

"James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft really knows how to showcase pasta at his casual Italian concept, Pastaria. Guests can actually watch the chefs extruding pasta and hand-rolling ravioli in the kitchen through a glass window. The dishes exceed the show. Pastaria's Italian classics like Bucatini all' Amatriciana excel, but they're surpassed by Craft's more personal, creative interpretations. The pistachio ravioli is one of the best things on the menu. The "happy accident" as it’s called, came about as Craft was working on a dish for his former fine dining concept. The chef made a pistachio filling that didn't work out, but he kept it in mind until Pastaria opened, combining the creamy and nutty mix with mint, lemon brown butter and Grana Padano."

Here is what the report had to say about the Scampi alla Livornese at Jasper's Restaurant:

"Second-generation-chef-owner (and second-generation Jasper) Jasper Mirabile Jr. now oversees the restaurant his parents opened in Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood in 1954. He also oversees the neighboring market and cafe that opened 30-years later. While Jasper's Restaurant now draws some influences from Jasper Jr.'s frequent trips to the Tuscany and Piedmont regions in Italy, it has long been an homage to the family's Sicilian heritage. One of the highlights, Scampi alla Livornese, has been on the menu since the beginning. Inspired by a pasta dish Jasper Sr. had four nights in a row at a restaurant in Italy, the dish — angel hair pasta with shrimp and a touch of garlic in a white wine-cream sauce — has been a closely guarded family secret — not to mention local favorite — since day one."

Here is what the report had to say about the Duck Confit at Tony's:

"Tony's has been a landmark in St. Louis' iconic Italian neighborhood, The Hill, for more than 70 years. Not your average red-sauce joint, this elegant restaurant is the grand dame of the city's fine-dining scene, renowned for its white tablecloths, impeccable service and perfectly balanced dishes. Now run by third-generation-owner Jim Bommarito , it features well-executed dishes like fettuccine with duck confit. The new(ish) dish is earthy and rich with wild mushrooms and decadent poultry served in a hearty duck stock sauce and topped with salty parmesan."

