Physical Fitness Linked to Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: A new study links cardiorespiratory fitness in older adults to a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Older adults with higher levels of cardiorespiratory fitness have a 33% reduced risk for developing Alzheimer’s. Source: AAN. People who are more physically fit are less likely to develop...

WISH-TV

Blood test predicts risk of Alzheimer’s disease with high accuracy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists may have discovered a promising new development in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. A simple blood test, they say, can predict if a person is at risk for the disease before they exhibit signs of cognitive decline. In a cross-continental study, researchers at Washington...
Elkhart Truth

Staying Fit May Keep Alzheimer's at Bay

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If there was something you could do to ward off Alzheimer's disease, would you do it?. If so, a new study has a suggestion: Get moving.
KATU.com

Center for Cognitive Health: Diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease

Other than age, diabetes is the biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Center for Cognitive Health’s Michael Mega, MD, PhD, joined us to share more about a new drug developed to treat type II diabetes that may also slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Cognitive Health...
KGET 17

Support the enrichment and care of those at the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of ADAKC, about the fundraising effort to purchase a bus for the transportation of patients. Capra said the organization’s current goal is to purchase a van to help ADAKC manage its own transportation service. “We now need our own vehicle so that we can offer more support to families on the Alzheimer’s journey,” said Capra.
WVNews

Lower the risk of injury through physical activity

Physical activity is one of the key components of a healthy lifestyle. Though physical activity benefits people of all ages, it can be especially helpful for seniors by making it easier for them to overcome some of the obstacles associated with aging. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Obesity Linked to Higher Risk for Diabetic Kidney Disease

Among people with type 2 diabetes, higher body weight is linked to a greater risk for diabetic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and both type 1 and type 2...
Medical News Today

Study identifies 10 factors linked to Alzheimer’s risk

There is no effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, but scientists hope to identify early risk factors that doctors can target to prevent or slow its progress. An observational study has now highlighted 10 medical conditions associated with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease up to 10 years later. The...
WYFF4.com

Preventing Alzheimer's disease is goal of breakthrough therapy

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is a new blood test that researchers say may help them discover if you are likely to develop Alzheimer's disease even before you show any symptoms, and that test is aiding in a new trial with the goal of stopping Alzheimer's Disease. Pharmaceutical company Eli...
MedicalXpress

Dirt can modulate the pathology in Alzheimer's disease

Eating well, exercising regularly, and having a satisfying social life are all crucial to staying healthy. Sometimes, however, it can be the tiniest things that make the biggest difference. In this case, those tiny things are microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi. The metabolites they release can have profound effects on our bodies. In a new study using iPS cell reprogramming, an academic-industry collaboration led by CiRA Prof. Haruhisa Inoue shows how such metabolites may affect cortical neurons from Alzheimer's disease patients and healthy individuals.
MedicalXpress

The role of lipids in the development of Alzheimer's disease

Neurons in the brain coexist with and rely on many other cell types to function properly. Astrocytes, which take their name from their star shape, ensure the survival of neurons by feeding and detoxifying them with the help of a multifunctional protein, APOE. One of three forms of this protein, APOE4, significantly increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, but the mechanisms at play are unknown. A collaboration between the University of Geneva (UNIGE), the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), the University of Zurich and the pharmaceutical company AbbVie has discovered a potential mechanism: far from ceasing to function, APOE4 is on the contrary more efficient. By triggering astrocytic lipid secretion, it causes the accumulation of potentially toxic lipids that are harmful to neurons, and thus might contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. These results published in the journal Cell Reports, shed new light on the neurodegenerative mechanisms of a disease that affects nearly 50 million people worldwide.
Medical News Today

Is eating less meat linked to a lower risk of cancer?

Researchers are exploring diet as a possible factor in the development of cancer. Previous research has indicated that eating meat is associated with a higher risk of some types of cancer. A new study has found that people who eat less meat have a lower risk of getting all types...
