Norwalk's Davis is SBC Lake first team

After a season that included multiple 20-point/20-rebound performances, Norwalk junior Brooklyn Davis was selected to the All-SBC Lake Division first team, the league announced on Monday.

Davis was a unanimous choice to the first team by the league coaches after averaging 13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Truckers, who finished 14-8 overall and 6-6 in the league. Davis was fifth in scoring and led the league in rebounding this season.

Also for Norwalk, freshman Kenzie Smith (6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals) was a second team selection and junior Summer Moehlman (6.9 points) was honorable mention.

All-SBC Lake Division teams

FIRST TEAM: *Marianna Plas, Vermilion, Sr.; *Brynn Vogel, Bellevue, Sr.; *Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, Jr.; Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, Sr.; Kristen Harrah, Clyde, Sr.; Kelley Baker, Perkins, Sr.

SECOND TEAM: Cameron Kaufman, Perkins, Jr.; Hailey Rees, Bellevue, Fr.; Kendall Zeiher, Perkins, So.; Myasia Matthews, Sandusky, Sr.; Kenzie Smith, Norwalk, Fr.; Lexi Smith, Columbian, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Molly Plas, Vermilion, Sr.; Summer Moehlman, Norwalk, Jr.; Dallas Poll, Columbian, Jr.; Raegan Heck, Perkins, Fr.; Hallie Habermehl, Vermilion, Sr.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Marianna Plas, Vermilion.

* — denotes unanimous choice

BAY DIVISION

Three players earn second team

Earning second team honors in the SBC Bay Division included Edison's Lindsay Roberts and Kalli Quillen, and Willard junior Syanna Sivongsak.

A senior, Roberts averaged 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Chargers (7-16, 2-8). A junior, Quillen averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Sivongsak averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Crimson Flashes (6-17, 2-8).

All-SBC Bay Division teams

FIRST TEAM: *Kylie Leibacher, Margaretta, Jr.; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, Sr.; *Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, Sr.; *Da'Cariya Lanier, Port Clinton, So.; Devyne Eisenhauer, Margaretta, Jr.

SECOND TEAM: Mia Hurst, Huron, Jr.; Eden Palomo, Margaretta, So.; Lindsay Roberts, Edison, Sr.; Syanna Sivongsak, Willard, Jr.; Kalli Quillen, Edison, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Grace Hall, Willard, Sr.; Claudia Gillum, Port Clinton, Jr.; Lilly Edwards, Margaretta, So.; Jessica Holsapple, Huron, Jr.; Eliza Maloney, Huron, Jr.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Kylie Leibacher, Margaretta.