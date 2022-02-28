ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target plans to open more than 250 Ulta Beauty shops in its stores this year

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill your Target store get an Ulta Beauty...

The Daily South

Walmart Stores are Getting a Fresh New Look—Here's What to Expect

Walmart stores across the nation may be in for a bit of a facelift if their incubator store in Springdale, Arkansas is any indicator. In an attempt to elevate the in-store shopping experience, Walmart is launching "Time Well Spent". The new store design encourages shoppers to touch, feel, and try items through experiential displays that show off some of the store's most exciting items.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Miami Herald

Walmart Has a Plan to Take Down Amazon, Target

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stand as Godzilla and King Kong of retail with Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report sort standing off to the side as a meaningful player, but not a true contender for the throne. It's a fairly close competition at the top with Walmart delivering $152.9 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter while Amazon delivered $137.4 billion and Target had a respectable, but distant $25.65 billion in total sales as of the third quarter. Target to release fourth quarter results on March 1.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Are Costco, Home Depot, and Target Permanently Closing Their Doors in Your Neighborhood?

Online rumors abound as corporate leaders from three of the country’s top retailers separate fact from fiction. The contents of this article are fully-attributed to several financial publications and media outlets, including Snopes.com, BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, CNBC.com, and Yahoo FInance. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KSN News

Most popular department stores in America

Since the late 19th century Americans have been shopping at department stores for clothes, food, household goods, and more. Department stores have historically been anchor stores in malls or shopping centers, but today more of these retail outlets are standalone destinations for one-stop shopping for everything from cosmetics to lawn furniture and pet supplies. Today […]
WICHITA, KS
Miami Herald

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Presidents' Day 2022

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
103GBF

This Is Why Target Really Has Those Giant Red Balls Outside Their Stores

The real reason you see those giant red balls outside of Target stores isn't what you think. We all love a good Target run. Whether you are in there for groceries or just shopping around for clothes or home items, the store has a lot to offer. One of the most recognizable features of a Target store, other than its red target logo, is something that we all walk by whenever we walk into the store. The giant red concrete balls.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

More than 17,000 chain store shops closed last year

More than 17,000 chain store outlets closed across Britain last year, according to new research. The figures, compiled for the accountancy firm PwC, reflect the rise of online shopping and the impact of the pandemic. However, the data suggests the rate of closures is slowing as more independent firms take...
RETAIL

