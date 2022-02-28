Florida Man Claims Ex Threw His Dog off 7th Floor Balcony

UPDATE: Clearwater police have arrested 46-year-old Shelley Vaughn, and charged her with criminal mischief and domestic battery.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Efforts to locate Vaughn, who lives in the same condominium complex as the

victim, were unsuccessful on Sunday. She was located this afternoon and placed

under arrest.

CLEARWATER -- A Clearwater Beach resident is suing a woman he identifies as his ex-girlfriend, after he says, she threw his dog off the balcony of his seventh floor condo. He found the dog dead on the ground.

Eric Addison is suing for emotional distress. His attorney says she took the step of filing even before the criminal investigation is concluded, because she wanted to send a message that this is unacceptable.

Addison says he had broken up with his ex after a history of problems related to alcohol consumption, including a domestic violence incident in Atlanta in which he chose not to press charges.

This past weekend, Addison says she had asked to speak with him as she dealt with her mother's illness. They spoke first at her residence Sunday morning, downstairs in the same building at 880 Mandalay Avenue. They went up to his place, where he says she grabbed his keys and threw them off the balcony and attacked him, clawing and scratching him. He says he went to change so they could go outside, when she threw his phone and then his three year old pug named Bucky off the balcony. Addison says he shoved her out of his condo, locked it up and went downstairs to find Bucky dead.

Addison says he got Bucky as a playmate to help his older dog, now 16, deal with cancer. "I never thought she would outlive Bucky," he said.

Addison has this advice to pet owners hearing this story: "Hug your dogs."

Photo: Canva