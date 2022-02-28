Prep Basketball: Shady leads pack in mixed section

File Photo by Karen Akers

With most of the boys sectionals beginning this week it’s time to take a look at each section, including Class AAA Region 3, Section 1.

No. 1 Shady Spring (20-1)

Isn’t it crazy to think that just a year ago the Tigers had never won a sectional title under Ronnie Olson and now it would seem impossible to concoct a scenario in which they lose?

The Tigers are 4-0 in sectional play with all four games being won by at least 30 points. The lone reason for pause might be that they haven’t seen sectional foe Independence once, but the Patriots have struggled, coming into the tournament as the No. 3 seed and may not even make it out of the first round.

Even if one Shady player is having an off night there are still five others capable of scoring in double figures with at least three of them capable of generating their own offense. They play well together, have strong IQs and know when to feed the hot hand. And even if their half-court offense isn’t working they’re still more than capable of turning you over and generating easy scores that way. Unless a team finds a way to handle their pressure the battle is generally lost before tipoff.

No. 2 Westside (8-14)

Following the return of leading scorer Evan Colucci, the Renegades have built some momentum, carrying a three-game winning streak into sectional play. Up first is a home matchup against Independence, a team Westside split with in the regular season.

Westside has the potential to make another regional run and even take it a step further to the state tournament, but it largely depends on limiting turnovers and being patient on offense. The maturation of point guard Dale Bledsoe will be put to the test but there have been flashes all season.

In early January the Renegades went blow for blow with a talented Greater Beckley team that was running through Class AAAA teams, though some suspensions and off the court issues stemming largely from an altercation against Wyoming East in late January threw any progress the Renegades made out the window.

With Bledsoe and Colucci operating well the back court and Ashton Reed and Shandell Adkins finding their footing as post scorers, in addition to their rebounding and defense at the rim, the Renegades are finding a formula for success at the right time.

No. 3 Independence (6-14)

The Patriots have been consistent this season in the fact that they’ve seemingly beat the teams they should and lost to the ones that are better than them. That’s evidenced in their schedule as they split a season series with just two teams – Nicholas County and Westside – and swept or were swept in every other series they played.

Even the win at Westside doesn’t tell the whole story with several players and Renegades head coach Shawn Jenkins missing from that game – a 67-62 Indy win.

The Patriots also come into sectional play with a little momentum having lost six straight. They’re also likely to be without one of their top scorers in Michael McKinney who hurt his ankle a week ago. He hasn’t played since and with baseball season right around the corner and a DI opportunity to play at N.C. State already secured, he may elect to just sit out and nurse the ankle.

No. 4 PikeView (4-18)

As evidenced by it’s record, it’s been a season to largely forget in Gardner with a 4-18 mark. Making life more difficult is the fact the Panthers have to beat the defending Class AAA champion in Shady Spring in order to extend their season.

That’s no easy task as the Tigers’ pressure defense is engineered to give the Panthers fits. PikeView’s advantage over Shady is it has length and size at nearly every position which could frustrate Shady somewhat as its mostly an average team size-wise but PikeView struggles against pressure.

Bluefield and Shady both like to pressure and have given the Panthers fits when doing so. Advancing the ball past the timeline will be a task of its own for the Panthers but even when they get there the Tigers have proven to be stout in the half-court, regardless of the opponent. But if you can at least handle the pressure you give yourself a chance. Devising a way to stay competitive by slowing the game down and limiting turnovers is likely PikeView’s best chance at pulling off an upset and securing a spot in regionals.

Region 3, Section 1

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Shady Spring, Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Independence at No. 2 Westside, Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Sectional Championship: Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2 at the highest remaining seed, Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.