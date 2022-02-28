ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Prep Basketball: Shady leads pack in mixed section

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OBS2_0eRak8ZZ00
File Photo by Karen Akers

With most of the boys sectionals beginning this week it’s time to take a look at each section, including Class AAA Region 3, Section 1.

No. 1 Shady Spring (20-1)

Isn’t it crazy to think that just a year ago the Tigers had never won a sectional title under Ronnie Olson and now it would seem impossible to concoct a scenario in which they lose?

The Tigers are 4-0 in sectional play with all four games being won by at least 30 points. The lone reason for pause might be that they haven’t seen sectional foe Independence once, but the Patriots have struggled, coming into the tournament as the No. 3 seed and may not even make it out of the first round.

Even if one Shady player is having an off night there are still five others capable of scoring in double figures with at least three of them capable of generating their own offense. They play well together, have strong IQs and know when to feed the hot hand. And even if their half-court offense isn’t working they’re still more than capable of turning you over and generating easy scores that way. Unless a team finds a way to handle their pressure the battle is generally lost before tipoff.

No. 2 Westside (8-14)

Following the return of leading scorer Evan Colucci, the Renegades have built some momentum, carrying a three-game winning streak into sectional play. Up first is a home matchup against Independence, a team Westside split with in the regular season.

Westside has the potential to make another regional run and even take it a step further to the state tournament, but it largely depends on limiting turnovers and being patient on offense. The maturation of point guard Dale Bledsoe will be put to the test but there have been flashes all season.

In early January the Renegades went blow for blow with a talented Greater Beckley team that was running through Class AAAA teams, though some suspensions and off the court issues stemming largely from an altercation against Wyoming East in late January threw any progress the Renegades made out the window.

With Bledsoe and Colucci operating well the back court and Ashton Reed and Shandell Adkins finding their footing as post scorers, in addition to their rebounding and defense at the rim, the Renegades are finding a formula for success at the right time.

No. 3 Independence (6-14)

The Patriots have been consistent this season in the fact that they’ve seemingly beat the teams they should and lost to the ones that are better than them. That’s evidenced in their schedule as they split a season series with just two teams – Nicholas County and Westside – and swept or were swept in every other series they played.

Even the win at Westside doesn’t tell the whole story with several players and Renegades head coach Shawn Jenkins missing from that game – a 67-62 Indy win.

The Patriots also come into sectional play with a little momentum having lost six straight. They’re also likely to be without one of their top scorers in Michael McKinney who hurt his ankle a week ago. He hasn’t played since and with baseball season right around the corner and a DI opportunity to play at N.C. State already secured, he may elect to just sit out and nurse the ankle.

No. 4 PikeView (4-18)

As evidenced by it’s record, it’s been a season to largely forget in Gardner with a 4-18 mark. Making life more difficult is the fact the Panthers have to beat the defending Class AAA champion in Shady Spring in order to extend their season.

That’s no easy task as the Tigers’ pressure defense is engineered to give the Panthers fits. PikeView’s advantage over Shady is it has length and size at nearly every position which could frustrate Shady somewhat as its mostly an average team size-wise but PikeView struggles against pressure.

Bluefield and Shady both like to pressure and have given the Panthers fits when doing so. Advancing the ball past the timeline will be a task of its own for the Panthers but even when they get there the Tigers have proven to be stout in the half-court, regardless of the opponent. But if you can at least handle the pressure you give yourself a chance. Devising a way to stay competitive by slowing the game down and limiting turnovers is likely PikeView’s best chance at pulling off an upset and securing a spot in regionals.

Region 3, Section 1

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Shady Spring, Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Independence at No. 2 Westside, Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Sectional Championship: Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2 at the highest remaining seed, Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Fans Aren’t Buying Coach K’s Latest Claim

On Saturday night, longtime Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will take the court for his final regular-season home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Unsurprisingly, this monumental milestone in college basketball history has drawn an absurd amount of media attention. Just as it has been for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, all attention is being focused squarely on Coach K’s last ride.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

High school pitcher pulls off most disrespectful move

Sam Cozart is one of the top college pitching prospects in the country, and the Mississippi State commit certainly is not humble about it. Cozart will not graduate from Wesleyan Christian Academy High School in High Point, N.C., until 2025, but he is already turning heads. A lot of that has to do with his 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame and devastating pitches. This week, however, Cozart made headlines for a savage move he pulled on the mound.
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectionals#Patriots#Highschoolsports#Tigers#Independence#Westside#Renegades
ESPN

Tina Thompson fired after four seasons as Virginia women's basketball coach

WNBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tina Thompson has been fired as Virginia women's basketball coach after completing her fourth losing season at the helm of the Cavaliers. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, who hired Thompson in 2018, announced Thursday the termination of Thompson's contract, which had...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski scolds 'cheap shot' Tommy Amaker report

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is speaking out against a recent report indicating Harvard coach and former Duke player and assistant Tommy Amaker was the school's preferred choice to succeed him as coach upon retirement, but the five-time national champion preferred Jon Scheyer — the final pick to take over after Krzyzewski's impending retirement. According to ESPN's Wright Thompson, who penned a long-form feature on Krzyzewski ahead of Saturday's final game at Cameron Indoor against North Carolina, the all-time winningest coach called the report a "cheap shot" and said he respects Amaker.
BASKETBALL
Marin Independent Journal

Stanford identifies student found dead as championship-winning soccer goalie

Stanford announced Wednesday that the undergraduate student who died Tuesday was Katie Meyer, a goalkeeper and captain for the Cardinal women’s soccer team. Meyer was found dead in her on-campus residence on Tuesday, which the university initially reported without identifying the student. Stanford has released no information on Meyer’s cause of death.
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Coach K Furious With Report About The Duke Job

With Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career coming to a close at the end of this season, former player and longtime assistant John Scheyer has been selected to take over in 2022. But, according to reports from New York Post writer Ian O’Connor, that wasn’t always the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Syracuse Has Succession Plan In Place For Jim Boeheim

After 45 years as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, college basketball legend Jim Boeheim appears to be on the verge of retiring. But not yet. Appearing on ESPN’s On The Block, Boeheim said that he wouldn’t announce exactly when he plans to call it quits. But he made it clear that there is a succession plan in place for when he does.
SYRACUSE, NY
WCBD Count on 2

Burke’s head basketball coach is stepping down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Burke High School head basketball coach Deon Richardson is stepping down. News 2’s Mark Morgan caught up with Richardson on Wednesday to talk about his reason to step down. Richardson, who has been at Burke since 2011, told News 2 he wanted to spend more time with his family after […]
CHARLESTON, SC
On3.com

WATCH: Malik Willis makes shocking admission about transferring from Auburn

Former quarterback of the Liberty Flames Malik Willis is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. And at the NFL combine, Willis reflected on his mindset as he headed to Liberty. In his last two seasons with the Flames, he has emerged as one of the nation’s better signal-callers in college football. But Willis rising up NFL draft boards was in danger in 2018 while he was a member of the Auburn Tigers.
NFL
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy