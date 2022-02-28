ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Man hit crossing Lincoln street in January dies weeks later

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An 83-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a Lincoln street nearly seven week ago...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Panhandle Post

1 killed in crash as winter storm slickens Nebraska roads

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An unexpected amount of snow in eastern Nebraska has canceled in-person classes and left at least one person dead in a crash on a snow-slicked highway. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Heidi Parrish, of Talmage, died after she lost control of her pickup truck early Monday morning on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra and collided with another pickup.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Man to stand trial in fatal shooting of friend in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An ex-convict accused of shooting his friend to death in Omaha following an argument over a flat tire will stand trial for first-degree murder in the death. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 37-year-old William Snoddy was ordered Monday to stand trial on the murder count...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
Panhandle Post

Nebraska body shop owner arrested on drug, weapons allegations

NORFOLK, Neb.-Investigators with Nebraska State Patrol Troop Areas B and C, along with the Trident Task Force, conducted two search warrants Friday and have arrested a man after locating multiple controlled substances at his residence and business in Primrose and Spalding. Friday morning, March 4, investigators served a search warrant...
SPALDING, NE
Panhandle Post

Surprise snow in Nebraska cancels classes, slicks roads

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An unexpected amount of snow in eastern Nebraska has canceled in-person classes and slicked streets. Weather forecasts around the Omaha area had predicted a dusting or up to an inch of snow late Sunday. But many residents awoke Monday to more than 3 inches of snow on the ground.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest 1 following pursuit in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from Omaha Police Department, have arrested one person following a pursuit in Douglas County. Friday at approximately 1:40 a.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving in excess of 100 MPH on Interstate 80 in Omaha, near the L Street interchange. The vehicle failed to yield and fled the traffic stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Street#Traffic Accident#Ap#Lincoln Journal Star#The Journal Star
Panhandle Post

Police say motorcyclist killed in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in southeastern Lincoln. Investigators say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when one of two motorcyclists travelling together north on 70th Street lost control, hit a curb and then a fence. Police say the driver of the...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Work to begin on I-80 between Maxwell, Brady

BRADY, Neb.-Weather permitting, work will begin March 10 on I-80, west of Maxwell to Brady, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Midwest Coatings Company Inc., of Modale, Iowa has the $255,820 contract. Work includes crack sealing the asphalt pavement, from reference post 185.74 to reference post 198.40. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. The anticipated completion is spring 2022.
BRADY, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska-born mountain lion killed in Montana

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion that was born in Nebraska has been killed in Montana, a first for both states. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the mountain lion was just a kitten in 2018 when state biologists found it and a sibling in a den in the Pine Ridge area near Chadron and attached yellow ear tags.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Panhandle Post

Kearney business owner killed by runaway bulldozer

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Kearney business owner died after being run over by a runaway bulldozer at a Kearney auto engine manufacturing business. The Kearney Hub reports that police were called Wednesday morning to BluePrint Engines on the eastern edge of Kearney for reports of an injury accident.
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Omaha man gets prison for turning glocks into machine guns with 3D printer

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Riley Griffy, age 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for unlawfully possessing a machine gun. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Griffy to 57 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Griffy will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy