Why Jessica Chastain Called Her Reaction to Her SAG Awards Win “So Embarrassing”

Most celebrities have suffered an embarrassing fall at some point in their career, and last night was unfortunately Selena Gomez's turn. As she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 (SAG Awards) at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, the Hands to Myself singer, 29, was pictured falling to her knees as one of her black stilettoes reportedly broke. Luckily, someone was there to help her up and she swiftly removed her other shoe and hot-footed it away from the photographers, hiding her face from view.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO