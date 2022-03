INDIANAPOLIS – Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett met with the media earlier today at the NFL Scouting Combine. Garrett, a product of Las Vegas, Nev., just wrapped up a decorated five-year career with the Buckeyes. He was a national top-100 prospect in OSU’s 2017 recruiting class. He played in 51 games with 15 starts over his five-year career with the Buckeyes. In his career, he totaled 62 tackles, 13-1/2 tackles-for-loss and 7-1/2 sacks. He was an outstanding run stopper and strong at the point of attack.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO