ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Is the vodka you're boycotting actually Russian?

By Wambui Kamau
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IS2y6_0eRaipvn00

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, people have been looking for ways to show their support for Ukraine.

One unique way people have been standing with Ukraine, is by tossing out, what-they-believe is Russian vodka.

While the symbolic support is welcome, liquor experts say to make sure the vodka you're throwing out, really is Russian.

Jack Farrell, is the CEO of liquor store chain, Haskell's. Farrell has been in the business for 50 years.

He says some popular spirits are only Russian in name.

"Smirnoff was an old Russian name, and an American company decided that it'd be a good vodka to sell. So they bought the name from the Russian family, and thus Smirnoff (was born)."

Farrell says that Smirnoff vodka is an American product entirely. However, it is now owned by a British conglomerate.

Another popular drink with no Russian origin is the Moscow mule. The alcoholic beverage served in a copper cup, with a mint leaf, and a mixture of vodka and ginger beer, actually originated in California.

"It became a drink of all the rage in Southern California in the late 50s and early 60s," said Farrell, "eventually it caught across the whole United States because vodka was considered kind of an unusual spirit (at the time)."

If you're still set on boycotting, only three vodkas are made in Russia.

Stolichnaya isn't one of the three either. Commonly referred to as Stoli, the vodka is made in Latvia.

"The three that are available mainly in Minnesota are: Russian Standard, Hammer and Sickle, and the third one is called Beluga," Farrell said, "those are the three vodkas that are made in Russia."

Farell says most stores and restaurants have already pulled those three from their shelves.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
iheart.com

Iranian Man Beheads His 17-Year-Old Wife

On February 5, 2022, a man beheaded his young wife in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran. Mona Heidari, a 17-year-old #Iran child bride/mother was decapitated by her husband for running off to Turkey. The regime, run by misogynist mullahs, implicitly encourages "honor" killings & the brutal culture of taking revenge on "disobedient" women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Farrell
FOX8 News

Aside from vodka, what does Russia export to the United States?

WASHINGTON — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked outrage in the west, even prompting a North Carolina state senator to call on the state’s ABC Board to ban Russian-made vodkas. The terms vodka and Russia are nearly synonymous in the United States thanks to both stereotypes and some degree of truth with popular brand Russian […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodkas#Boycotting#Ukraine#Food Drink#Beverages#American#British#Russian Standard
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Meet the Russian businessman who just put a $1m bounty on Putin’s head

A Russian-American businessman who offered a $1m [£756,000] bounty for Vladimir Putin says the Russian leader must go on trial for war crimes, and that he would like to attend the hearings.California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin triggered headlines and no small controversy when he offered the money on social media, along with a picture of Mr Putin and a caption that read: “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”He added: “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”Facebook later took down the...
POLITICS
Fox News

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to "shut down" Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s "Freedom Convoy" truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy