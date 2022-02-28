Is the vodka you're boycotting actually Russian?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, people have been looking for ways to show their support for Ukraine.

One unique way people have been standing with Ukraine, is by tossing out, what-they-believe is Russian vodka.

While the symbolic support is welcome, liquor experts say to make sure the vodka you're throwing out, really is Russian.

Jack Farrell, is the CEO of liquor store chain, Haskell's. Farrell has been in the business for 50 years.

He says some popular spirits are only Russian in name.

"Smirnoff was an old Russian name, and an American company decided that it'd be a good vodka to sell. So they bought the name from the Russian family, and thus Smirnoff (was born)."

Farrell says that Smirnoff vodka is an American product entirely. However, it is now owned by a British conglomerate.

Another popular drink with no Russian origin is the Moscow mule. The alcoholic beverage served in a copper cup, with a mint leaf, and a mixture of vodka and ginger beer, actually originated in California.

"It became a drink of all the rage in Southern California in the late 50s and early 60s," said Farrell, "eventually it caught across the whole United States because vodka was considered kind of an unusual spirit (at the time)."

If you're still set on boycotting, only three vodkas are made in Russia.

Stolichnaya isn't one of the three either. Commonly referred to as Stoli, the vodka is made in Latvia.

"The three that are available mainly in Minnesota are: Russian Standard, Hammer and Sickle, and the third one is called Beluga," Farrell said, "those are the three vodkas that are made in Russia."

Farell says most stores and restaurants have already pulled those three from their shelves.