ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

By Jocelina Joiner, Stuart Rucker, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYtna_0eRaieT200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — FedEx and UPS, two of the world’s largest shipping companies, have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.

“In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice,” Memphis-headquartered FedEx said in a statement . “The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

According to UPS and FedEx, both inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been halted as well as deliveries to Russian destinations.

NEWS: FIFA, UEFA ban Russian clubs, national team from competition amid invasion

Atlanta-based UPS said, “Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.”

The company also said it is closely monitoring the situation and will restart service “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

FedEx added that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply “when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Authorities search for double homicide suspects

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the sheriff’s office was searching for double homicide suspects and believe their DNA could connect them to two recent murders. At this time, it remains unclear if authorities want the suspects’ DNA in order to connect them to those murders or for another reason. The story […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

18 year old accused of shooting outside Pueblo tavern

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police have captured the man they believe is responsible for shooting at several people at a local tavern. Just before one a.m. Saturday, March 5, police learned a fight had broken out on B Street near La Favorita, located at 119 W. B St. Police later learned shots had also been […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies search for armed robbery suspects

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a business on Saturday. It happened around 11:07 a.m., at a pawn shop located in the 300 block of Main Street. Video footage of the incident shows three suspects who were dressed in black hooded sweaters […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Ukraine#Europe#Money Back Guarantee#Ups#Wreg#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy