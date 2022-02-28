ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Peace vigil for Ukraine planned in downtown Lexington this week

WEKU
WEKU
 8 days ago

Support for the people of Ukraine is found in many communities across the country. That includes Lexington where a downtown lighting and Peace Vigil are planned for Wednesday evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Lexington, KY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Linda Gorton#City Center#Mayor#Peace Vigil
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 6)

As Sunday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The death toll reached the hundreds. At least 364 Ukrainians have died since Russia invaded Ukraine and at least 759 have been injured, according to the United Nations. The actual toll is believed to be "considerably higher."
POLITICS
WEKU

Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo. And yet, many have been spending hours on end glued to their TV screens...
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy