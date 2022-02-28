Peace vigil for Ukraine planned in downtown Lexington this week
Support for the people of Ukraine is found in many communities across the country. That includes Lexington where a downtown lighting and Peace Vigil are planned for Wednesday evening.
Support for the people of Ukraine is found in many communities across the country. That includes Lexington where a downtown lighting and Peace Vigil are planned for Wednesday evening.
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 0