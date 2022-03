Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Design Within Reach blends the lines between museum and retailer. The company deals only in licensed, original works from some of the world’s foremost craftspeople — George Nelson, Hans Wegner, Richard Neutra, Milo Baughman and more. During DWR’s Semi-Annual Sale, works from all of these names (and a lot more) are discounted by 15 percent. That might seem modest, but given the sticker price of some of these items, savings can be in the hundreds. And that makes this an exceptional opportunity for the design-minded.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO