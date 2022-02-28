8 of the greatest risk factors for heart disease

Salt which is used as a “hidden” ingredient in some types of paracetamol could lead to greater risk of heart disease and death, new research has suggested.Academics warned that people often take soluble pain relief medication without knowing it contains sodium, which manufacturers include to help tablets break down more easily in water.This lack of awareness means paracetamol users are more likely to exceed their recommended daily salt intake of 2g, they said. Some could even exceed this threshold through drugs alone, as some pills contain up to 0.44g of salt.Although most forms of paracetamol do not contain sodium, experts...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO