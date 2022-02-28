ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Multiple Appleton schools locked down for 2 hours after 15-year-old 'made threats to harm others,' police say

By Chris Mueller, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RRXJ_0eRag1xy00

APPLETON - Multiple schools in Appleton were locked down Monday while police searched for a 15-year-old boy "who had made threats to harm others," the Appleton Police Department said in a statement.

Police were called to the 700 block of East Atlantic Street about 11:45 a.m. after a mother reported she was concerned for the safety of her son and other people.

Police later learned the 15-year-old, who left his home on foot before officers arrived, had been involved in a fight with other Appleton students Sunday night and "he was possibly planning on looking for them," police said.

The 15-year-old was found and taken into custody by police about 2 p.m., though the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

The schools locked down were Appleton Central, Columbus Elementary, Appleton Bilingual School, Edison Elementary, Wilson Middle School, Appleton West High School, Appleton North High School, Christian Cooperative Preschool, Community Nursery School, Kaleidoscope Academy and Dunlap Elementary.

The lockdowns were lifted shortly after 2 p.m., the district said. Students will be dismissed as normal and buses, cabs and after-school programs will also operate as normal.

The first schools were locked down about 11:50 a.m. after Appleton police informed the district of the situation and advised schools to "go into precautionary lockdowns," the district said.

"During a precautionary lockdown, we secure the building and continue with class," the district said. "We are currently working with (Appleton police) to ensure the safety of all staff and students."

Parents do not need to come to the schools or call, the district said.

Contact Chris Mueller at 920-996-7267 or cmueller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AtChrisMueller.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine, and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
City
Columbus, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mueller
Reuters

EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

926
Followers
369
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy