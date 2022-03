It is that time of year in the NHL when rumors start spreading like wildfire. The NHL Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away on March 21, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what their teams will do. When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks, it can’t come soon enough as changes are begging to be made with their 20-28-8 record. Ever since they named their permanent general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson on March 1, things seem to be moving a lot quicker in Chicago. The news and rumors haven’t quit the last few days, so here’s a rundown on all the latest rumblings.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO