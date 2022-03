Even thought the calendar says we are on winter mode, Massachusetts residents STILL have room to enjoy their favorite treat: Ice Cream is very popular year round here in The Bay State as many continue to line up as they savor their favorite flavors in a cone or cup plus sundaes or a large smoothie compliment the craving for dessert after lunch or dinner. Without a doubt, whether it's warm or cold, the desire to indulge remains rampant year round.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO