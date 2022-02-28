Healthcare Heroes: LifeCare Alliance’s Melinda Rowe on creating energy and love at work

Celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, 2022 by joining us at the 1st Annual Women in Business Summit. You'll have the chance to grow and develop professionally, while networking with talented female executives from across Ohio. There will be breakout sessions on topics such as work-life balance, access to capital and civic engagement. To attend at a discounted rate of $50, use discount code 2022WS50 when registering. Please feel free to contact Lindsey Perkins with any questions at (614) 629-0911.
