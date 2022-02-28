Healthcare Heroes: LifeCare Alliance’s Melinda Rowe on creating energy and love at work

Keith Moody started writing the code for his startup while still in high school, and landed the first customer while earning his degree at Ohio State University. RevQuest Inc. has grown to 30 employees and is on track this year to recover more than $450 million for hospitals and health systems by correcting billing errors, said Moody, the CEO. The New Albany startup has taken on no outside capital, growing entirely on revenue from its finder's fees on paid claims.

