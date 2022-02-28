ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Healthcare Heroes: LifeCare Alliance’s Melinda Rowe on creating energy and love at work

By Doug Buchanan
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Melinda Rowe has backgrounds in nursing and owning...

www.bizjournals.com

Columbus Business First

Join Us at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce 2022 Women in Business Summit!

Columbus Business First

He started coding for his startup in high school. Now the business aims to save hospitals hundreds of millions.

Keith Moody started writing the code for his startup while still in high school, and landed the first customer while earning his degree at Ohio State University. RevQuest Inc. has grown to 30 employees and is on track this year to recover more than $450 million for hospitals and health systems by correcting billing errors, said Moody, the CEO. The New Albany startup has taken on no outside capital, growing entirely on revenue from its finder's fees on paid claims.
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

