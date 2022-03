Creighton sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner was named the Big East defensive player of the year by the league coaches, the conference announced Monday. Kalkbrenner, who is the third Bluejay in the past six seasons to win the award, leads the Big East and ranks 10th nationally with 80 blocked shots and is sixth in the conference with 8.0 rebounds per game in league play.

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO