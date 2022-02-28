ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenor Chauncey Packer to star at Toledo Opera gala

By By Heather Denniss / The Blade
Toledo Opera’s annual gala will star Metropolitan Opera tenor Chauncey Packer, the arts organization announced on Monday.

The gala is set for May 6 at the Toledo Club.

Packer, an exciting American tenor who hails from southern Alabama, recently appeared at the Metropolitan Opera as Spinner in Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in my Bones , a role he will reprise this year with Lyric Opera of Chicago. Other recent and upcoming roles include The Witch ( Hansel and Gretel ) with New Orleans Opera, and Jo the Loiterer ( Mother of Us All ), Sportin’ Life ( Porgy and Bess ), and Scalia ( Scalia/Ginsburg ) with the Chautauqua Opera.

In Europe, he made his debut with Paris Opera Comique in 2008 and the prestigious Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy. As a member of New York Harlem Theatre he performed as Sportin’ Life at Teatro Regio in Torino, Italy, as well as in other European cities.

At the Toledo Opera gala, Packer will perform various solo selections ranging from classical opera, to Broadway, and repertoire with the Toledo Opera resident artists Grace Wipfli , Katherine Kincaid , Fran Daniel Laucerica , and Andrew Payne . He will be accompanied by Maestro Kevin Bylsma , the co-artistic director at the Toledo Opera, as well as head of music preparation.

“Audiences around the world have had the privilege to hear Chauncey Packer perform in everything from opera to musical theatre and jazz,” Bylsma said in a statement. “What a thrill it is to introduce him to Toledo for this great event.”

The gala will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour. The concert will be at 7 p.m., followed by a plated dinner prepared by the Toledo Club.

Tickets for the cocktail hour and concert are $125; tickets for the cocktail hour, concert, and dinner are $250. Tables for 10 are available at $2,500. Sponsorships are available for $3,000 and include the full evening for up to 10 guests and recognition at the event and on the Toledo Opera website. Call 419-255-SING or go to toledoopera.org .

