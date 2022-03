Sabres.com’s Jourdon LaBarber reports that the Buffalo Sabres will be starting Craig Anderson in the net against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anderson has lost his past four starts, allowing 15 goals over that period. This season, he has a .905 save percentage, a 3.01 goals-against average, and has won six of the 13 games he’s started. Buffalo allows the third-most shots per game in the NHL with 34.3, while Toronto takes the seventh most with 34.6. The Leafs are also the third-highest scoring team in the league, putting up 3.68 goals per game, while the Sabres allow the fourth-most goals in the league with 3.59.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO