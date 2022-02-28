Guns now cause more trauma-related deaths than car accidents

The family of a 29-year-old Missouri woman is desperately searching for answers after she was found dead the day after going on a date with a white man. Asia Maynard was found dead earlier this week and a medical examiner determined that there was no foul play and that Maynard died from natural causes.
When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
Alec Baldwin has accused the family of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins of trying to get money out of him.The actor addressed the fatal accident on the Rust set when he appeared at the Boulder International Film Festival and insisted that he remained “hopeful when the facts come out we will not be held criminally responsible” for the shooting.Hutchins, 42, was killed in October 2021 when a prop gun that Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that struck her in the chest.Director Joel Souza, 48, was also hit during the incident on the New Mexico set but...
ROME — A 22-year-old man is facing a felony charge for causing more than $1,000 worth of damage to a Rome police cruiser Monday evening, according to the Rome Police Department. Authorities said Moises L. Neto, of Park Drive, was walking the middle of the 600 block of Floyd...
The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
Gun deaths have overtaken car crashes as the leading cause of trauma death in the U.S., according to new research that found firearm suicides among older White men are a driving factor. Researchers at the Westchester Medical Center in New York pulled data from 2009 to 2018 and found gun...
Firearms have overtaken car crashes as the main cause of premature deaths due to trauma in the US since 2017, finds research published online in the journal Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open. In 2018 men made up more than 85% of premature firearm deaths, with firearm suicides highest in...
VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — The body of a 14-year-old Victorville girl has been found in an abandoned vehicle near a Home Depot in Victorville, authorities said Tuesday.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were sent Monday morning to check on a report of a possibly deceased person in a field west of Home Depot, 15655 Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville. The deputies found a girl’s body in an abandoned vehicle, and from her fingerprints identified her as 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson.
(credit: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)
Genevieve, who had run away in 2020 from a group home in the Riverside County community of Calimesa, had been reported missing on Feb. 25, authorities said. The investigation determined Genevieve had been living in the abandoned vehicle with a friend.
The San Bernardino County coroner will determine a cause of death for Genevieve. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.
Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After being released from the hospital, a woman was arrested by the Charleston Police Department for driving under the influence causing death. According to the Charleston Police Department, two people were killed in the accident on Feb. 26 along I-77 South. Officers say the...
The number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has more than doubled over the last 10 years, official figures show. In 2020, the number of deaths soared to 218. Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures show that two-thirds of drug-related deaths in 2020 involved two or more drugs.
The mother of a 6-month-old Macon boy was jailed Tuesday and charged with murder in connection with his death earlier this month, officials said. The infant, Major Williams, died Feb. 9 in an Atlanta children’s hospital. He was being treated there after sustaining life-threatening injuries that were discovered when...
Three Oak Park family members found dead in their home last December died from COVID-19, the Ventura County medical examiner’s office said. Chief Medical Examiner Christopher Young said autopsies of Philip Ramirez, 87, and his daughters, Diane Ramirez, 58, and Susan Ramirez, 49, revealed no evidence of poisoning or death by toxic gas inhalation.
A three-month-old girl died after being attacked by what was believed to have been a husky dog, police have said. Paramedics were called to Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 23:13 GMT on Sunday. A man and woman, aged 54 and 40, were held on suspicion of being in...
